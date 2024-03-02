Skip to Content
Dinosaur Adventure comes to the Santa Maria Fairpark

Dinosaur Adventure
today at 5:50 pm
SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Dinosaur Adventure is at the Santa Maria Fairpark this weekend.

The dinosaur exhibit is a display of various dinosaur species. The models are realistic, life-sized dinosaurs that come alive with their life-like movement and roars.

Dinosaur Adventure is a family event. There is a second activity play room with bounce houses, an obstacle course and face painting.

The last day to enjoy the exhibit is Sunday.

For more information click the link below. https://www.santamariafairpark.com/events/2024/httpsclickntixcomedinosaur-adventure-santa-maria-2024

Christina Rodriguez

