Dinosaur Adventure comes to the Santa Maria Fairpark
SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Dinosaur Adventure is at the Santa Maria Fairpark this weekend.
The dinosaur exhibit is a display of various dinosaur species. The models are realistic, life-sized dinosaurs that come alive with their life-like movement and roars.
Dinosaur Adventure is a family event. There is a second activity play room with bounce houses, an obstacle course and face painting.
The last day to enjoy the exhibit is Sunday.
For more information click the link below. https://www.santamariafairpark.com/events/2024/httpsclickntixcomedinosaur-adventure-santa-maria-2024