BayWa r.e. Celebrates the Strauss Wind Farm’s Completion

today at 9:47 am
Published 9:52 am

LOMPOC, Calif. – BayWa r.e. is celebrating the completion of the first wind farm on California's coastline in Santa Barbara County on Thursday afternoon.

BayWa r.e. executives and government officials will be in attendance to commemorate the partnership efforts and solidify the end of construction.

Santa Barbara County District Supervisors Das Williams, Laura Capps, Joan Hartmann and Bob Nelson will join BayWa r.e. senior leaders celebrating the completion of the first onshore wind farm in California.

The Strauss Wind Farm is about 3.5 miles southwest of Lompoc. It has 27 active turbines that generate 95.25 megawatts (MW) of clean, renewable energy each year. This is enough to power 36,000 homes in the region.

