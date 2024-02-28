Groundbreaking ceremony held for construction of new Grover Beach affordable housing community

GROVER BEACH, Calif. – Cleaver & Clark Commons is having its official groundbreaking ceremony today to solidify the construction of a new affordable housing community in Grover Beach.

This housing project comes in the midst of a housing crisis across the U.S. where many families are having a difficult time accommodating the increasing rent prices.

The new homes will help alleviate low income families from People's Self-Help Housing who are farmworkers or at risk of homelessness.

The property will bring 53 units with one to three bedrooms. The project is on W. Grand Ave. and S. 13th Street.

