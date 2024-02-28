Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Groundbreaking ceremony held for construction of new Grover Beach affordable housing community

People's Self-Help Housing
By
today at 10:40 am
Published 11:24 am

GROVER BEACH, Calif. – Cleaver & Clark Commons is having its official groundbreaking ceremony today to solidify the construction of a new affordable housing community in Grover Beach.

This housing project comes in the midst of a housing crisis across the U.S. where many families are having a difficult time accommodating the increasing rent prices.

The new homes will help alleviate low income families from People's Self-Help Housing who are farmworkers or at risk of homelessness.

The property will bring 53 units with one to three bedrooms. The project is on W. Grand Ave. and S. 13th Street.

For more on this story, stay tuned on Your News Channel live at 4 and 5 p.m. today.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
affordable housing
Cleaver & Clark Commons
grover beach
KEYT

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Christina Rodriguez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content