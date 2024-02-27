Santa Barbara County high school students faceoff in architecture design competition

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Dozens of Santa Barbara County high school students are taking part Tuesday in an annual competition that tests their architectural and design talents.

Two sites are hosting the 33rd Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara’s 35th Annual High School Design Competition, including Hancock College for students from Northern Santa Barbara County schools, and Direct Relief, for South Santa Barbara County schools.

According to organizers, the all-day design competition is fashioned after the Architects Learning Exam and introduces high school students to the world of architecture and the design process through the framework of a fun and educational learning experience.

The Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara was created in 1991 by Solvang architect David Goldstien and his wife Linda, as a way to introduce students to the importance of design in the built environment and expose them to the architecture profession.

Twelve finalists will be chosen today and will advance on and present their work before a panel of four judges on Saturday, March 2nd at the Elverhoj Museum in Solvang from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information on the Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara, visit www.afsb.org.