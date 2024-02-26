Santa Barbara County gears up for Primary Election

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – With almost one week out from the primary election, Santa Barbara County is gearing up its voter outreach.

The Santa Maria elections office is busy helping voters prepare for next Tuesday.

Hundreds of poll workers and staff are getting ready now. 79 polling locations and 30 drop boxes are open across the county.

Bilingual staff and accessibility services are available to help all voters.

Voters have until 8 p.m. on March 5 to cast their vote, although county staff said sooner is better.

"We suggest people get them in early, try to get them in today, tomorrow, as soon as possible. Just get them in so we can process them there's no need to wait," said Michael Daly with Santa Barbara County Elections Division.

Election offices in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara are open now. The Lompoc election office opens on Thursday.

