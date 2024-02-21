CHP Buellton and Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office partner for ‘Safe Driving’ initiative

BUELLTON, Calif. – California Highway Patrol in Buellton and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office are partnering to share awareness on a 'Safe Driving' initiative on the Central Coast.

There will be a press conference Wednesday at the Buellton City Hall with officers speaking about the importance of this initiative.

In the recent months, and due to the winter weather conditions, motor vehicle accidents have spiked. Law enforcement agencies said they would like to remind drivers to be more diligent when operating vehicles on the road.

Officers said people's negligence, combined with wet roads and fallen debris, can cause dangerous accidents for commuters on the highways.

The Central Coast has major highways connecting Southern and Northern California travelers. Highway 101, 154, and 1 are often busy with many travelers.

Law enforcement officers said the safety of everyone driving through the Central Coast is their priority.

More on this story live at 4:30 and 6:00 p.m. tonight.