Santa Maria river rising, flooding across the county

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Maria River is full and moving fast, and recent rain has saturated the Santa Maria Valley.

The Santa Maria River flows through Guadalupe and runs right along many homes.

The Guadalupe Dunes remain closed but some people have beach access by hiking through Oso Flaco.

“During our king tides recently, we had what looked like very low tides and people walking out there by the creek and then the swell would come in. We had some people getting caught out there. There was a bluff created about 12 feet high at some points right at the end of the boardwalk," said Joey Nichols, Guadalupe Dunes Center Director of Education.

Road access through Guadalupe is expected to reopen next month unless there is more extreme weather.

“We'll get areas where the water comes in quickly. The creek will definitely expand as far as flooding, not to the point where you can't get through there," said Joey Nichols.

County crews are seeing flooding at parks.

"Really working hard to clear any culverts, clear any drains, make sure that that rain keeps moving. Hopefully through the system and doesn't pile up behind anything like a block drain."

County emergency responders are prepping for more rain to hit the Central Coast.