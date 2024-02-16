New sidewalk story exhibit revealed at Beattie Park in Lompoc

LOMPOC, Calif.- A new sidewalk story exhibit was revealed in Lompoc on Friday.

Beattie Park revealed a brand new permanent sidewalk story exhibit. This Park is the largest inclusive playground in Santa Barbara County.

The installation was funded by Lompoc’s Library Program. The goal is to promote literacy, family time and physical activity.

The first book to be featured is a Bilingual story called “Nosotros Means Us”. A new children’s story will be featured every month.