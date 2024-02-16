First responders advise drivers to stay safe amidst incoming storm President’s Day weekend

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Many people are gearing up to enjoy their three-day weekend, but first responders advise travelers to drive safely amidst the incoming storm.

The storm is hitting the Central Coast this weekend beginning on Saturday.

California Highway Patrol-Buellton and Santa Barbara County Fire Department advise drivers to stay safe on the road this holiday weekend.

First responders say many vehicle accidents were reported during the last storm system. The wet roads and gusty winds created dangerous driving conditions.

CHP and SBC Fire both say the number one thing to keep in mind is to leave early and slow down. CHP Buellton PIO Michael Griffith says the main cause of most accidents is high speeds.

Griffith says many accidents can be avoided by keeping your eyes on your horizon and keeping distractions away while driving such as phones.

SBC Fire also advises drivers to prepare their cars before the storm. Rain can cause hazardous conditions, it is important to keep tires up to date as well as lights, brakes, and windshield wipers.

