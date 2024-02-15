Tips for potential power outages before incoming storm hitting the Central Coast

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – There is an incoming storm with heavy rainfall hitting the Central Coast this weekend and experts want people to prepare in case of power outages.

Many people throughout Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo County dealt with losing electricity for hours, some even almost 48 hours, during the last storms in February.

Experts say people should always be prepared in case of any emergency. If the community encounters a power outage, people are recommended to do a few things to prepare.

First have flashlights on hand, non-perishable foods, a battery powered radio and if possible a mobile generator.

