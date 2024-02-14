Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Lompoc Fire Department receives $75,000 rescue equipment grant

Lompoc City Fire Department
By
New
today at 10:49 am
Published 11:25 am

LOMPOC, Calif. – The Lompoc City Fire Department purchased rescue equipment with a $75,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety.

Funds were used to buy tools to rescue people trapped inside of their vehicles after an accident.

The new set of tools include: spreaders, cutters, combination of tool and ram. The tools are modern and need to be powered by electricity or batteries. Previous tools were hydraulic tools and used by the fire department for 26 years.

Lompoc Fire Chief Brian Fallon said these tools will help in ensuring the safety of the community.

“These life-saving tools are essential to auto extrications when seconds count... this updated equipment is easier to deploy and use than our previous extrication tools," said Fallon.

For more on this story stay tuned on Your News Channel.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
KEYT
lompoc
Lompoc City Fire Department

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Christina Rodriguez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content