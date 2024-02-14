Lompoc Fire Department receives $75,000 rescue equipment grant

LOMPOC, Calif. – The Lompoc City Fire Department purchased rescue equipment with a $75,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety.

Funds were used to buy tools to rescue people trapped inside of their vehicles after an accident.

The new set of tools include: spreaders, cutters, combination of tool and ram. The tools are modern and need to be powered by electricity or batteries. Previous tools were hydraulic tools and used by the fire department for 26 years.

Lompoc Fire Chief Brian Fallon said these tools will help in ensuring the safety of the community.

“These life-saving tools are essential to auto extrications when seconds count... this updated equipment is easier to deploy and use than our previous extrication tools," said Fallon.

