Lompoc Youth Commission hosts 10th Annual TOTAL conference

City of Lompoc
By
today at 10:47 am
Published 11:14 am

LOMPOC, Calif.- The Lompoc Youth Commission is hosting the 10th Annual TOTAL conference on Monday.

TOTAL is a teen leadership conference for high school juniors and seniors.

Keynote speakers and the breakout sessions teach, motivate, empower, and inspire students.

The event is held at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Different organizations like Future for Lompoc Youth and others also participated in event.

Tony Almanza

