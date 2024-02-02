Santa Barbara County to receive $1 million in grant funding to build community climate resilience in New Cuyama

NEW CUYAMA, Calif. – The County of Santa Barbara and community partners such as Blue Sky Center and Quail Springs, and the Community Environmental Council, have been awarded $1 million of grant funding from the California Strategic Growth Council Transformative Climate Communities program to transform the community climate resilience in New Cuyama.

The grant will fund a variety of projects in the region. Future projects include energy efficiency, water quality, and outdated electricity.

Other projects will focus on environmental justice, and a cold storage system to enable access to healthier food.

Funding will also help improve community projects such as; engineering pedestrian and bike paths to enhance the overall design of the city.

Moreover, projects also include environmental justice, overcoming barriers to secure contracted work in a rural area, and a more equitable and inclusive process for productive outcomes in the Cuyama Valley.

For more on this story stay tuned on Your News Channel live at 4, 5, and 6 p.m. today.