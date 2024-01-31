U.S. Space Force activates Space Forces-Space (S4S) in Vandenberg

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – The U.S. Space Force is hosting a ceremony activating Space Forces-Space (S4S) at Vandenberg Space Force Base on Wednesday.

S4S will handle and operate all commands for space. The ceremony will highlight the activation of S4S, which will ensure space forces are efficient to best meet challenges presented by the national security environment and competition.

"S4S is commanded by Lt. Gen. Douglas A. Schiess with a mission to plan, integrate, conduct, and assess global space operations in order to deliver combat relevant space effects, in, from, and to space, for Combatant Commanders, Coalition partners, the Joint Force, and the Nation," said S4S in a press release.

The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday morning.