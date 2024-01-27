Donnachadh Vineyard Debuts New Tasting Room in Downtown Los Olivos

LOS OLIVOS, Calif. -- Donnachadh, a boutique, family-owned vineyard debuts a new tasting room in downtown Los Olivos.

"Eager to introduce Donnachadh wines to a broader range of wine enthusiasts, the Duncans jumped on the opportunity to open their inaugural tasting room in a brand-new building in the vibrant town of Los Olivos, situated close to some of their favorite tasting venues and restaurants," said Donnachadh Family Wines.

Reservations are not required but are encouraged.

The tasting room will be open Thursday through Monday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

