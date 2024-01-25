Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

First responders have safety tips for drivers after increase of accidents on HWY 1 and 135

New
today at 11:21 am
Published 11:45 am

LOMPOC, Calif. -- After an increase in fatal accidents, first responders from Santa Barbara County have safety tips for drivers who commute on Highway 1 and 135.

In the first month of the year, first responders have been called to two fatal accidents on HWY 1 and 135. One involving a pedestrian and a second a motorcyclist.

Shortly after, other accidents in the same location or on the same stretch of roadway have occurred.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department's Public Information Officer Scott Safechuck says it may be due to the recent weather change.

According to the National Weather Service, we are in the year of "El Nino" and the Central Coast has been hit with rain showers this month.

Safechuck said, the roads are wet and slippery and drivers need to be more cautious.

He also advises people leave early to avoid speeding, slow down and stay off the phones.

Also, make sure to stay aware of the road ahead.

For more on this story stay tuned on Your News Channel live at 4, 5, and 6 p.m. today.

Christina Rodriguez

