City of Santa Maria considering Performing Arts Center for Downtown revitalization

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- A 600-seat performing arts theatre is being considered for a lot at the intersection of Cook and Broadway.

City planners say it can cost up to 70 million dollars to build such a facility.

The old Mervyn’s Building will be converted into apartments.

"We have a new mixed use building on the northwest corner of Main and Broadway. We are working with a development group, Vernon Group, on redevelopment of a couple of other sites in downtown the southeast corner of Main and Broadway. That's slated to be a another mixed use building with residential apartments and ground floor retail," said Chen Wu with the City of Santa Maria.

They plan to work with business partners and stakeholders on executing a vibrant vision of Downtown Santa Maria.

"We have PCPA and we have other groups that are providing a service now to the community. But this expands on what's here. Many times, we take care of business. The fundamentals of public safety, recreation, development and we certainly don't want to overlook the cultural aspects of the community, the arts," said Chen Wu.

Theatre advocates say investing in the performing arts benefits creative people of all ages.

"Give kids an outlet to go and be on stage, to learn, to dance, to learn to act, because I feel like it gives people it's a good icebreaker for people that are shy and can't speak in person and getting out on the stage and just getting to be who you want to be is a really good outlet to teach kids at a very young age," said Kyle Hawkins.