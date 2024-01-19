Storm prep underway across the Central Coast

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- People up and down the coast are getting ready for this weekend’s rain.

Emergency officials say to get ready now. Sandbag stations are open to help prevent flooding.

Local warming centers plan to stay open all weekend long starting tonight.

Staff say volunteers are needed.

“We just want folks to come in, feel comfortable, feel at home, be able to get food on their stomach, get a pair of dry clothes on. And then for those that are interested, we can start talking to them about our services," said 5Cities Homeless Coalition Associate Director Devon McQuade.

