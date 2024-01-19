Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Storm prep underway across the Central Coast

KEYT
By
today at 4:36 pm
Published 7:41 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- People up and down the coast are getting ready for this weekend’s rain.

Emergency officials say to get ready now. Sandbag stations are open to help prevent flooding.

Local warming centers plan to stay open all weekend long starting tonight.

Staff say volunteers are needed.

“We just want folks to come in, feel comfortable, feel at home, be able to get food on their stomach, get a pair of dry clothes on. And then for those that are interested, we can start talking to them about our services," said 5Cities Homeless Coalition Associate Director Devon McQuade.

To find a sandbag station nearby click link.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tony Almanza

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content