Santa Maria cancer support organization ‘Cruzin’ for Life’ revs back up after long absence

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - After a long absence, Cruzin' for Life is gearing up for a big return to action in 2024.

Created 20 years ago in 2004, the non-profit organization has raised nearly $2 million to help support local cancer patients and programs in the Santa Maria Valley and Central Coast.

Since it first started, Cruzin' for Life has raised money through two popular events held annually in Santa Maria, an all-you-can-eat crab dinner in February, and a cruise/car show/dinner and auction held in September.

However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the two fundraisers have been inactive for several years.

The last crab feed was held in Feb. 2020, just one month before the pandemic started, while the last dinner and auction was held in Sept. 2019.

Now for 2024, a newly installed Board of Directors is bringing both of the events back, starting with the crab feast on Feb. 10 at the Santa Maria Fairpark.

The car cruise/show/dinner and auction is scheduled for Sept. 27-28 at the Fairpark.

Originally created by Clifford Labastida and his brothers, Cruzin' for Life is now under new leadership.

The Labastidas, who have long been an invaluable part of the community, have retired from the organization and have passed leadership onto the new board.

