Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Police make an arrest during anti-vehicle theft operation in Santa Maria Wednesday morning

Patricia Martellott I KEYT
By
today at 5:06 pm
Published 5:14 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – A 42-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday during a police operation to curb burglaries at local hotels in the area of 2100 North Preisker Lane.

Around 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 17, officers with the Santa Maria Police Department witnessed the 42-year-old man walk up to a hotel guests' vehicle, break the window, and remove property from the vehicle detail Santa Maria Police Department.

According to the Santa Maria Police Department, the man rode off on his bicycle and attempted to flee when contacted by officers, but was later brought into custody.

The man was arrested and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail for vehicle burglary and resisting arrest and the stolen property was returned to the hotel guest explain Santa Maria Police Department.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

