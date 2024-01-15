Lompoc community honors Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy

LOMPOC, Calif.- Early Monday morning, people marched through Lompoc in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

The group marched from Grace Temple Missionary Baptist Church on H Street to the Dick Dewees Center on Ocean Avenue.

Lompoc students say remembering the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr brings unity.

"I think it's really nice. I love the fact that it brings the community together in an area. It's very important history that needs to be known to everybody," said high school student Ameeya Dalmida.

MLK committee members say this year’s theme is voices of today, Heros of Yesterday, Dreams of Tomorrow.

"When the people come and join us, it tells us that they want to be a part of the change. They want to be part of the dream to be realized. And it's so appreciative to have everyone out today and it's just great," said Pastor Ron Wiley chairman of the MLK committee.

The march ended with speakers, music and dancing at the community center.

This was the sixth annual march for peace in Lompoc.