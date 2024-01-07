Freeze watch hits Santa Barbara County causing possible damage to vegetation

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The National Weather Service sets a freeze watch and warning today for Santa Barbara County causing potential complications for crops and vegetation.

The freeze warning is due to subfreezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees.

Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.

Areas in the county that will be impacted are inland, Santa Ynez Valley, Lake Casitas and Ojai Valley.

For more on this story stay tuned on Your News Channel live at 6 p.m. today.