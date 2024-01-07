Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Freeze watch hits Santa Barbara County causing possible damage to vegetation

Christina Rodriguez / KEYT
By
today at 3:56 pm
Published 4:21 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The National Weather Service sets a freeze watch and warning today for Santa Barbara County causing potential complications for crops and vegetation.

The freeze warning is due to subfreezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees.

Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.

Areas in the county that will be impacted are inland, Santa Ynez Valley, Lake Casitas and Ojai Valley.

For more on this story stay tuned on Your News Channel live at 6 p.m. today.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Christina Rodriguez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content