Central Coast community gather in Orcutt for 2nd Annual Joey De Anda Memorial 5k Fun Run

ORCUTT, Calif. -- People traveled up and down the coast for the 2nd Annual Joey De Anda Memorial 5k Fun Run at Waller Park in Orcutt today.

De Anda died off duty in China Peak on a skiing trip. He was loved and supported throughout Santa Barbara county as he was a first responder for three agencies.

He worked in the ambulance services and Sheriff's dispatch center before becoming a Santa Barbara County Firefighter.

De Anda captivated people with his loving and caring personality. Friends and family of De Anda said he brought people together from all walks of life. Everyone called him their best friend.

This year, Organizer and fiance of De Anda, Melissa Newman partnered with Non-profit organization One805. They help supply mental health services, equipment and much more through donations for first responders in Santa Barbara County. All proceeds from the run will go to One805.