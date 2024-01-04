Santa Maria Fire Department releases fire totals for 2023

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Maria Fire Department released its fire totals for the 2023 year.

In total, the fire department received 12,373 calls for service, but they weren't all fire-related calls.

They received 427 calls specific to fire, 476 false alarms and 4,433 miscellaneous calls.

Emergency Medical Services received 6,060 calls and 662 for traffic collisions.

There were also 315 calls for hazardous conditions.

