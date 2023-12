LOMPOC, Calif. – Professional soccer player Julian Araujo and Lompoc native will be at the Lompoc Community Field for a meet and greet on Wednesday.

The event takes place at the Lompoc Community track and field from 12 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

It includes music, snacks, a memorabilia raffle and Q & A.

Organizers also encourage the community to stay through 3 p.m. to watch and cheer on the Lompoc High School practice after the event.