SpaceX targets Sunday for Falcon 9 launch in VSFB

VANDENBERG VILLAGE, Calif. — According to SpaceX, a Falcon 9 launch is being targeted for Sunday at the Vandenberg Space Force Base.

SpaceX was previously targeting Saturday for a launch.

The launch of German-based OHB SE SARah-2 mission to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4 East at VSFB will have a 83-minute launch window, opening at 5:11 a.m.

The first stage is set to land on Landing Zone 4 at the base, following the stage separation.

Courtesy: SpaceX

This is the eighth flight of the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched Space Development Agency's Tranche 0A and six Starlink missions.

The targeted launch comes as VSFB celebrated its 4th birthday as a base this week.

Courtesy: Vandenberg Space Force Base

A live webcast of this mission will begin on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, about 15 minutes prior to liftoff.