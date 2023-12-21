Skip to Content
Once a foster care child, now paying it forward with adoption

Jarrod Zinn/Ryder Christ
By
today at 12:46 pm
Published 12:00 pm

ORCUTT, Calif. – A local Orcutt woman who was once a foster child became a foster parent to pay it forward in the community.

Jenn Malone became a foster child at a young age. She said she was fortunate to have a positive experience being adopted in to a new loving family. Malone is now devoting her life to advocating for the hundreds of kids in the foster care system.

"Foster kids that don't have a home literally have no future," said Malone.

A few years ago, Malone received a call about a boy in need of a home. Her family did not hesitate to take him. After sometime, she and her husband decided to adopt him and give him a forever home.

“It’s checking off this mission and calling that’s been in my heart since I was six years old," said Malone.

