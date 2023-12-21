Skip to Content
Crews rescue yellow lab trapped under deck in Orcutt

Santa Barbara County Fire
By
Published 12:30 pm

ORCUTT, Calif. – Crews worked to rescue a yellow lab named Sage trapped under a deck in Orcutt during the current rainstorm, according to Santa Barbara County Fire.

According to county fire, Sage tried to crawl through a small opening but got trapped under a deck with water rising.

SBC Fire said the rescue took place at the 3500 Blk. of Hadley Wy. around 9:46 a.m. Thursday.

