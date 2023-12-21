Crews rescue yellow lab trapped under deck in Orcutt

ORCUTT, Calif. – Crews worked to rescue a yellow lab named Sage trapped under a deck in Orcutt during the current rainstorm, according to Santa Barbara County Fire.

According to county fire, Sage tried to crawl through a small opening but got trapped under a deck with water rising.

Dog Rescue : SBC ME 26 responded to the 3500 Blk. Hadley Wy. Orcutt. Sage, a yellow lab, was trapped under a deck during heavy rains w/rising water after crawling through a small opening. Crew removed parts of the deck, rescuing her from rising waters.

CT 9:46 am. pic.twitter.com/BQKNY0zvuo — Scott Safechuck (@SBCFireInfo) December 21, 2023

SBC Fire said the rescue took place at the 3500 Blk. of Hadley Wy. around 9:46 a.m. Thursday.