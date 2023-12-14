Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Local Santa Maria woman is known for her tamales across the Santa Maria Valley

Beth's Tamales & Tacos
By
today at 9:09 am
Published 12:39 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Beth's Tamales & Tacos is a local Mexican food truck in Santa Maria, although Beth is better known for feeding the homeless population in the area.

Those experiencing homelessness in the Santa Maria Valley have seen Beth's food truck throughout the years. They often come by to ask for food because they know Beth will never turn them away.

Beth has a busy catering business and food truck. She is especially busy during the holidays for her tamale orders.

Beth said making food is her passion, but feeding the less fortunate feeds her soul.

For more on this story, stay tuned on Your News Channel live at 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. today.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
Beth's Tamales & Tacos
KEYT
SANTA MARIA

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Christina Rodriguez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content