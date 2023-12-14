Local Santa Maria woman is known for her tamales across the Santa Maria Valley

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Beth's Tamales & Tacos is a local Mexican food truck in Santa Maria, although Beth is better known for feeding the homeless population in the area.

Those experiencing homelessness in the Santa Maria Valley have seen Beth's food truck throughout the years. They often come by to ask for food because they know Beth will never turn them away.

Beth has a busy catering business and food truck. She is especially busy during the holidays for her tamale orders.

Beth said making food is her passion, but feeding the less fortunate feeds her soul.

