The Santa Barbara Symphony’s Music Van visits Buena Vista Elementary in Lompoc

LOMPOC, Calif. — Third graders at Buena Vista Elementary in Lompoc were visited by the The Santa Barbara Symphony’s Music Van.

The Music Van has brought musical instruments to children across the Central Coast since 1978.

Students will have one musical hour. They will have 30 minutes to learn about many instruments used by the Orchestra and 30 minutes for hands-on experience.

For many students, this is the first time they ever get to play an instrument.

The program is dedicated to third graders because at their age they are developing a more profound understanding of how music is made.

This is the 45th season for the Music Van. Volunteers will travel until February to schools across Santa Barbara County.

If a school is interested in having a visit from the Music Van, parents or teachers can register at Thesymphony.org.