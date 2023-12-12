Lompoc opens registration for youth Winter Wonder Camp

LOMPOC, Calif. – The City of Lompoc announced it has opened registration for the upcoming youth Winter Wonder Camp.

Below are more details provided by the City:

Lompoc Parks and Recreation is pleased to announce that registration is underway for this year’s Winter Wonder Camp for youth.

Winter Wonder Camp will be held December 18 through January 5, with a break in the middle, from 12:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. weekdays at the Anderson Recreation Center.

The camp full of fun and festive activities is open to children ages 6 to 11 years old. Camp will be offered Monday, December 18 through Friday, December 22, and again Tuesday, January 2 through Friday, January 5. The weekly fee is $40 per child for the first session, and $32 per child for the second session. There is a $5 sibling discount. Pre-registration is required to secure a spot this winter as space is limited.

Registration forms are available in-person at the Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut Ave., during regular business hours.

Members of the public looking for more information may contact Lompoc Parks and Recreation at 805-875-8100.