SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Christmas in the Country is back at the Elks Event Center in Santa Maria.

Tickets for the drive-thru holiday experience are available now through Christmas Eve.

Tickets are $55 per car or $70 per person for a VIP experience.

The Elks Event Center is located at 4040 South Hwy 101 in Santa Maria.

Gates open at 6:00p.m.

Tickets are available for purchase here.