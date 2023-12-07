Data shows increase in tobacco product use among middle school students

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- New data shows 2.8 million students are using tobacco products.

The CDC says the amount of middle schoolers using tobacco products increased this year.

The most popular product right now is E-cigarettes.

Experts say kids are buying vapes on social media apps like Snapchat.

Students are found smoking in school bathrooms in the Santa Maria Valley.

“We see a lot of young people, fifth grade in fourth grade, even as low as second grade with a vaping product in the schools," said Edwin Weaver with Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley.

Anti-smoking advocates say the best way for adults to help stop this epidemic is by having conversations with your students or children.

They say most kids do not want to start smoking but don’t know how to say no to their peers.