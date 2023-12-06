Lompoc holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for new Ryon Park playground, fitness center and pickleball courts

LOMPOC, Calif. – The City of Lompoc held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting for its new Ryon Park playground, fitness center and pickleball courts.

The City provided the following press release:

The patriotic GameTime design at Ryon Park features fitness equipment, a play structure for ages 2 to 5, and a play structure for ages 5 to 12. The new structures replace the playground equipment at Ryon Park that was installed 15 years ago.

Other improvements at Ryon Park include the resurfacing of tennis courts and the addition of pickleball courts, along with fencing, wind screening and LED retrofit lighting.

The total cost of the project is about $600,000, with $400,00 paid by the city and the remainder paid by GameTime through a matching grant.