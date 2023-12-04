Lompoc City Hall and other city facilities adjust operation hours for holidays

LOMPOC, Calif. – Lompoc City Hall and other city facilities announced they will be closed to the public from Monday, Dec. 25, 2023 through Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, reopening on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

The city provided more information in the following press release:

The holiday closure will include Lompoc City Hall, the Lompoc Public Library, the Anderson Recreation Center, the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center, and the Lompoc Aquatic Center. The Lompoc Library’s closure will begin on Saturday, December 23.

Lompoc Library and Village Library book drops will remain open, and library digital resources will continue to be available online.

The Lompoc Aquatic Center will close beginning Sunday, Dec. 17 for its annual winter maintenance, and remain closed through Monday, January 1, reopening on January 2.

Utility bill payments may be made online during the closure or placed in the yellow drop box in the median of the parking lot entrance at Civic Center Plaza. Inquiries for new utility services can be sent via email to: utilityconnections@ci.lompoc.ca.us.

There will be no solid waste collection on Monday, December 25. Trash, recycling and organics (green waste) collections will be delayed by one day all week. The Lompoc Landfill will be closed on December 25, reopening on Tuesday, December 26 with holiday hours from 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

City essential services will remain operational, and the public can continue reporting any road hazards or other public works issues. Life-threatening emergencies should be reported by calling 9-1-1.