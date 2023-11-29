Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Allan Hancock College hosts mental health awareness event in Santa Maria

KEYT
By
today at 10:55 am
Published 11:39 am

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Allan Hancock College is hosting a series of activities throughout the day to help students work through their stress, anxiety or depression.

There are many ways people can work on their mental health from therapy, to meditation and much more.

Allan Hancock is offering activities such as acupuncture and massages from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and a main event from 11:30 to 1:30 p.m. with yoga and other mindful therapies.

There will also be miniature therapy horses available for students to interact.

More on this story live at 4, 5, and 6 p.m. today.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
allan hancock college
KEYT
mental health
SANTA MARIA

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Christina Rodriguez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content