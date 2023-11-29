Allan Hancock College hosts mental health awareness event in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Allan Hancock College is hosting a series of activities throughout the day to help students work through their stress, anxiety or depression.

There are many ways people can work on their mental health from therapy, to meditation and much more.

Allan Hancock is offering activities such as acupuncture and massages from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and a main event from 11:30 to 1:30 p.m. with yoga and other mindful therapies.

There will also be miniature therapy horses available for students to interact.

