Future for Lompoc Youth helps high school students with post-graduation plans

LOMPOC, Calif.- Future for Lompoc Youth gathers high school students weekly. Group leaders help students prepare for graduating high school.

That includes college tours in Lompoc, Santa Maria and Los Angeles.

They also offer mentorship, counseling, mental wellness resources and job training.

“We don't want anybody that we work with to be lost once they graduate high school," said Chuck Madson, Future for Lompoc Youth, Executive Director.

This youth group is more than just college and career readiness. Students say they now have new best friends.

“It definitely helps benefit kids that are very disadvantaged. So Lompoc there is a lot of disadvantaged youth. So kids sometimes don't go without meals and we at future they feed us" said Zyann Jackson a student with Future for Lompoc Youth.

“Whenever I'm having a bad day at school, I always just look forward to the meetings after school they're really fun," said Karla Rodriguez Munoz a student with Future for Lompoc Youth.

Of last year’s 26 students, every one is in college today.