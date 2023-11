SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Storm preparations are underway in Santa Barbara County.

People in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties are prepping for stormy conditions with sandbag stations being set up across the Central Coast.

There are sand bag filling stations in Santa Maria and Buellton.

The county said sandbags are not pre-filled and people are limited to 25 bags.

