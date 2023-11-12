Controlled burn in Los Olivos to continue this week

LOS OLIVOS, Calif. — The Santa Barbara County Fire Department will continue October's controlled burn Monday Nov. 13th.

According to the SBCF, the controlled fire — also known as a prescribed burn — will continue the burning of 470 acres of sage scrub and Oak Woodland at the 5100 block of Figueroa Mountain Road near Midland High School.

The county fire department says, the burn will occur over three days from Nov. 13th to Nov. 15th, depending on weather conditions. The continuation of the controlled burn will complete what was started in October.

According to the SBCF, the "Vegetation Management broadcast burn" is to reduce the risk of wildfires in the residential communities of Woodstock Ranch, Oak Trail Estates, and Midland School. The controlled burns also help achieve "strategic wildland fuel reduction."

The Santa Barbara Air Pollution Control District says, nearby residents should prepare for the potential residual smoke in the evening hours and into the morning.

The SBCF will be assisted by Santa Barbara County APCD, San Luis Obispo County APCD, San Joaquin Valley APCD, Ventura County APCD, and the California Air Resources Board.

To view a statewide prescribed burn map and other features, visit the Prescribed Fire Information Reporting System website.