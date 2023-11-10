Two Central Coast Fire Departments awarded Wildfire Safety funding

LOMPOC, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo City Fire Department and Lompoc Fire were granted funding by the PG&E Corporation Foundation for Wildfire Safety.

This is the sixth year the grants have been awarded to help disaster preparedness and response programs.

San Luis Obispo City Fire received $14,620 to help with wildfire fuel efficiency. SLO Fire is also investing in resources to inform the Spanish speaking community of wildfire safety.

Lompoc Fire Department received $20,000 to buy new safety gear and equipment.

The foundation funded a total of $730,000 this year to high-risk wildfire agencies in Northern and Central California.

The program’s objective is to raise awareness about wildfire safety in more areas in California and bring resources to underserved communities in high fire-threat areas.

The grants to local organizations are one core component of the 2023 Wildfire, Safety Preparedness Program with $1.4 million in charitable funding in collaboration with the California Fire Foundation.

