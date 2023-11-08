Skip to Content
Santa Maria High School Band Director selected to join Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

PC - SMHS
By
today at 5:23 pm
Published 7:03 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Samantha Bunten will be one of 400 band directors from all across the America participating in the annual holiday tradition known as the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Nov. 23.

Samantha is the Band Director at Santa Maria High School, she said she hopes students everywhere will see the marching group on the national stage during the parade, and are inspired to continue whatever their passion is for years too come.

KEYT
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
santa maria high school
Santa Maria Joint Union High School District

Joey Vergilis

