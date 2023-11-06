New DMV coming to Santa Maria in November 2024

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – A new DMV facility is coming to Santa Maria in November 2024.

The current DMV was built in 1969 with no major renovations or expansions.

Since then, the Santa Maria population has tripled in size, creating long lines at the facility.

Alice Patino, Mayor of Santa Maria said, “Over the years, I’ve been contacted so many times by people asking me, ‘when are we getting a new DMV?'"

The City of Santa Maria worked on getting a new DMV for 18 years, and five years ago it closed escrow on the property that the new DMV will be located: 2770 Santa Maria Way, on the northeast corner at Sunrise drive.

The DMV took some time due to the state budget, the pandemic and other priorities.

This new facility has been a long time coming said Mark van de Kemp City of Santa Maria Public Information Manager, adding, “We believe that the community deserves the best and we're happy to see this new facility break ground. And we think it'll be a good thing for for the Santa Maria Valley.”

This new facility will not just benefit people living in Santa Maria, but also Guadalupe and other nearby communities.