Marian Regional Medical Center hosts accelerated registered nurse graduation on 10th anniversary of residency program

SANTA MARIA, Calif.-- Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria is hosting the accelerated registered nurse graduation today on its 10-year anniversary of the residency program.

More than 100 nurses, nurse leaders, educators, physicians and hospital leaders are expected to attend the Graduation Ceremony of the new RN Residents and RN Fellows.

Marian Regional is also celebrating its 10-year anniversary of the RN Residency Program, a new accreditation that ensures nurses are trained to the highest standards.

The residency and fellowship programs, known as SOAR (Standardized Orientation & Academic Residency), was launched in 2013 at three hospitals and have both just received the Practice Transition Accreditation Program (PTAP) from the American Nursing Credentialing Center (ANCC).

This graduating cohort comes at a critical time when nurses are short-staffed across the country.

