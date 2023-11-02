Skip to Content
Two Central Coast fire departments awarded new wildfire safety funding

PC - Lompoc FD
By
New
today at 5:02 pm
Published 8:05 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The California Fire Foundation (CFF) and the PG&E Corporation Foundation (The PG&E Foundation) gifted the San Luis Obispo Fire Department and Lompoc Fire Department with two wildfire safety grants.

$14,620 was given to The City of San Luis Obispo Fire Department, while $20,000 was given to the Lompoc Fire Department. The funding will be used to complete vegetation management work and purchase personal protective equipment

City of San Luis Obispo Fire Chief Todd Tuggle said, "The City of San Luis Obispo Fire Department is incredibly thankful for the grant funding provided by the California Fire Foundation and PG&E Foundation. These dollars are going directly into a hazardous fuel removal project that will help protect our community from wildfire. Additionally, the grant provided wildfire preparedness resources to better reach our Spanish-speaking community members.”

These grants will help communities bolster their disaster preparedness and response programs.

Joey Vergilis

