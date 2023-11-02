ECHO to open 20 additional shelter beds in Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) will expand its helping hand to the Paso Robles community by adding 20 emergency shelter beds at its Paso Robles campus.

ECHO'S chief aim is to provide optimism to those who need it the most, along the Central Coast. They continue to give resources and make positive impacts to those they serve.

CEO of ECHO, Wendy Lewis said, "the additional shelter beds will allow us to continue our efforts to reduce homelessness in our community and provide much-needed assistance to those who are experiencing this crisis."

For more information on ECHO and the services they provide you can visit their website.