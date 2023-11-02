Día de los Muertos celebrations take place Thursday in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Schools across the city of Santa Maria are celebrating Día de los Muertos on Thursday to honor late loved ones.

Righetti High School's Latinos Unidos Club will celebrate the Latin American tradition of Day of the Dead this afternoon.

Allan Hancock will have festivities, live music and poetry performances throughout the day.

Dia De Los Muertos is celebrated from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2. It is a Latin tradition that began since pre-Hispanic Aztec rituals.

Families create "ofrendas" or altars with photos of their loved ones and their favorite food or memorabilia.

Marigold flowers are the traditional flowers placed on graves and altars for Day of the Dead. They are said to bring souls back from the dead to visit their loved ones who honor and remember them.