Celebration of diversity and friendship at the Santa Maria High Schools 7th annual Special Education Fall Dance

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Maria Area High Schools celebrated friendship and diversity at the 7th annual Special Education Fall Dance on Halloween.

More than 120 students attended the dance at Pioneer Valley High School (PVHS) hosted by PVHS Activities Director Lisa Walters and her team of ASB student leaders.

"We were excited to welcome students from all over the district to PVHS for this year's Fall Dance. It was an opportunity to create memorable experiences, build new friendships, and strengthen the sense of community within our district. It was a memorable and heartwarming event.’’ said PVHS Special Education Teacher Jody Dowell.

This dance started in 2014 and provides an opportunity for students to connect, dance to their favorite tunes and eat pizza and ice cream. The Special Education Fall Dance rotates each year between Santa Maria High School, Righetti High School and Pioneer Valley High school.