Minuteman test launch in Vandenberg SFB fails

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. — An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile failed early Wednesday morning due to an anomaly during a test launch.

According to the Air Force Global Strike Command, the unarmed Minuteman III missile was "safely terminated" by Space Launch Delta 30, during its test launch at approximately 12:01 a.m.

"An anomaly is any unexpected event during the test," said AFGSC in a press release. "Since anomalies may arise from many factors relating to the operational platform itself, or the test equipment, careful analysis is needed to identify the cause."

According to the Air Force GSC, a launch analysis group is forming an investigation into the cause of the test failure.

The group will include representatives from: AFGSC, the 377th Test and Evaluation Group, the 576th Flight Test Squadron, SLD 30 Safety Office and Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, among other organizations.

AFGSC says, the failure of the Minuteman III launch will help the program gather data and evaluate the systems effectiveness.

"Gathering data from the launch allows AFGSC to identify and correct any issues with the weapon system to ensure the Minuteman III’s continued reliability and accuracy," AFGSC said.

