Santa Maria community members honor their late loved ones with “Ofrendas”

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The City of Santa Maria hosted their annual Dia De Los Muertos festival with "Ofrendas" or Altars created by families for their late loved ones.

Dia De Los Muertos is celebrated on Nov. 2 it is a Latin tradition that began since pre-Hispanic Aztec rituals.

Families created altars with photos, their loved ones favorite items and the bright orange marigold flowers.

Marigolds are said to bring their souls to visit their loved ones who honor and remember them.

Santa Maria native Angelica Vargas created an altar for her mother and sister who died a few months apart.

Non-profit organization Lideres Campesinas created an altar to honor women who died due to domestic violence.

