One person killed, one injured in Santa Maria backyard party

SANTA MARIA, Calif. — One person was killed and another was injured at a backyard party early Saturday morning.

According to the Santa Maria Police Department, at about 12:32 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 1000 block of North School Street.

Officers arrived at the scene and learned multiple people sustained gunshot wound injuries as a party was taking place. SMPD investigators believe during the large backyard party a physical altercation took place right before the shooting.

According to Santa Maria police, a 20-year-old adult male died as a result of the shooting.

SMPD say, those injured were transported to the hospital for medical treatment and are expected to fully recover.

The SMPD Crime Lab assisted with investigating the crime scene. At this time, the SMPD Detective Bureau is has taken over the investigation into the fatal incident.

SMPD say, this is an active and ongoing investigation, limiting details to the incident, and many witnesses at the party still need to be identified and interviewed.

Santa Maria police say, anyone with information related to this investigation are encouraged to contact Detectives at (805) 928-3781, ext. 1362. The Communications Center may also be reached at (805) 928-3781, ext. 2277.